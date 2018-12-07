Telangana election LIVE: Amit Shah urges people to vote in large numbers



Voting in has begun. Polling for the Assembly Election 2018 will end at 5 pm in 106 constituencies, while in 13 constituencies, which were classified as Left-Wing Extremist-affected, polling ends at 4 pm. Political fortunes of 1,821 candidates will be decided in the first full-fledged election in India's youngest state. Over 28 million electorates are eligible to exercise their franchise in the State, which has a total of 32,815 polling stations across.





Read our full coverage on Telangana Assembly Election 2018 In this triangular contest, the Congress-led alliance will be challenging the ruling TRS, and the polls are extremely crucial for the caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). The assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year, but the House was dissolved on September 6 as per a recommendation by the state cabinet. It is to be seen if KCR's gamble to opt for early elections pays off. Meanwhile, the stitched together an alliance with "Prajakutami" (People's Front) along with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and the CPI to take on the ruling TRS.

Key candidates

KCR, his 14 cabinet colleagues including a son and a nephew and state presidents of the and the are among 1,821 candidates in the fray for Friday's Assembly elections.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, state working President A. Revanth Reddy and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N.T. Rama Rao's granddaughter N. Suhasini are among the other key candidates whose political fortunes will be decided in the polling. Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka are also among the key candidates.

BJP's state President K. Laxman is contesting from Musheerabad in Hyderabad, while AIMIM's firebrand leader Akbaruddin is seeking election from Chandrayangutta, also in Hyderabad, for a fifth consecutive term.

Counting of votes would be taken up on December 11.