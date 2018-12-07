JUST IN
Business Standard

Telangana election LIVE: Amit Shah urges people to vote in large numbers

Telangana is voting today to choose the winner after Congress-TDP, TRS and BJP's high voltage campaigns. Track LIVE updates on Telangana Assembly election 2018

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

chandrashekhar rao, kcr, mamata banerjee, third front, 3rd front
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao and West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee speaking to media after their meeting on the proposed federal front in Kolkata on Monday


Voting in Telangana has begun. Polling for the Telangana Assembly Election 2018 will end at 5 pm in 106 constituencies, while in 13 constituencies, which were classified as Left-Wing Extremist-affected, polling ends at 4 pm. Political fortunes of 1,821 candidates will be decided in the first full-fledged election in India's youngest state. Over 28 million electorates are eligible to exercise their franchise in the State, which has a total of 32,815 polling stations across.

In this triangular contest, the Congress-led alliance will be challenging the ruling TRS, and the BJP. Telangana polls are extremely crucial for the caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). The assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year, but the House was dissolved on September 6 as per a recommendation by the state cabinet. It is to be seen if KCR's gamble to opt for early elections pays off. Meanwhile, the Congress stitched together an alliance with "Prajakutami" (People's Front) along with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and the CPI to take on the ruling TRS. 

Read our full coverage on Telangana Assembly Election 2018

Key candidates

KCR, his 14 cabinet colleagues including a son and a nephew and state presidents of the Congress and the BJP are among 1,821 candidates in the fray for Friday's Assembly elections.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, state Congress working President A. Revanth Reddy and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N.T. Rama Rao's granddaughter N. Suhasini are among the other key candidates whose political fortunes will be decided in the polling. Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka are also among the key candidates.

BJP's state President K. Laxman is contesting from Musheerabad in Hyderabad, while AIMIM's firebrand leader Akbaruddin Owaisi is seeking election from Chandrayangutta, also in Hyderabad, for a fifth consecutive term.

Counting of votes would be taken up on December 11.

Prominent parties and candidates contesting election   TDP founder N T Rama Rao's granddaughter N Suhasini will try her luck from Kukatpally, a constituency in Greater Hyderabad.

Voting is not only our right, it's our power. With our vote, comes our power to choose, to question, to speak up and to support each other. Exercise your right, Telangana. Go out and vote! #TelanganaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/Tcr6scB8e6 — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) December 7, 2018

Hyderabad: Voting is yet to begin at the polling station at GHMC Indoor Stadium, Amberpet due to a technical problem. Voting in the state began at 7 am today, #TelanganaElections2018 — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018

Prominent parties and candidates contesting   All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi is seeking election from Chandrayangutta, in Hyderabad, for a fifth consecutive term.

Prominent parties and candidates contesting for Telangana Assembly Elections 2018   KCR's nephew and cabinet minister T. Harish Rao appears set to retain Siddipet seat for the fourth term in a row. Considered a powerful leader in the ruling party, he also won two by-elections from the same seat.

Prominent parties and candidates contesting for Telangana Assembly Elections 2018   TRS leader and interim Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao's son -- K T Rama Rao is aiming for a third term from Sircilla constituency.

Telangana: State Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao casts his vote in polling booth no. 102 in Siddipet constituency. #TelanganaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/2q2tqbgoXl — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018

I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Telangana to come out and vote in large numbers for a appeasement free and development oriented government. I specially urge my young friends to participate in this biggest festival of democracy without fail. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 7, 2018

जाको राखे साइयां, मार सके न कोई! If @trspartyonline if you think by attacking me you can silence my voice, then you are wrong. There will be 100 Madhu Yaskhi to fight & seek justice for ppl of Telangana. You have strengthened my resolve today. pic.twitter.com/51VUhXFALH — Madhu Goud Yaskhi (@MYaskhi) December 6, 2018

Prominent parties and candidates contesting for Telangana Assembly Elections 2018   Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), a new party floated by M. Kodandaram, who was once Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's friend in the Telangana movement.

Prominent parties and candidates contesting for Telangana Assembly Elections 2018   In Telangana, incumbent Chief Minister KCR's party TRS faces challenge from Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and the Congress.
First Published: Fri, December 07 2018. 06:55 IST

