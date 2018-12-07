Telangana election LIVE: Amit Shah urges people to vote in large numbers

Prominent parties and candidates contesting election TDP founder N T Rama Rao's granddaughter N Suhasini will try her luck from Kukatpally, a constituency in Greater Hyderabad.
-
ALSO READ
EVM data will be tallied with audit-trail feedback: Election Commission
Telangana polls: TRS is fighting for another term to fulfil unkept promises
KCR-led TRS to dissolve Telangana Assembly; eyes victory in early polls
Process for Telangana polls kicks off; TRS to go it alone against Oppn, BJP
Telangana Assembly polls: KCR looks to spin success with fish, sheep
-
Voting in Telangana has begun. Polling for the Telangana Assembly Election 2018 will end at 5 pm in 106 constituencies, while in 13 constituencies, which were classified as Left-Wing Extremist-affected, polling ends at 4 pm. Political fortunes of 1,821 candidates will be decided in the first full-fledged election in India's youngest state. Over 28 million electorates are eligible to exercise their franchise in the State, which has a total of 32,815 polling stations across.
Read our full coverage on Telangana Assembly Election 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU