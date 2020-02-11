The voter has spoken out loud, it's Kejriwal's turn to deliver on promises

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which returned to power in Delhi for a third consecutive term, has its task cut out for the next five years — from providing 24X7 piped drinking water and round-the-clock power supply and bustling markets to cleaning Yamuna, appointing “mohalla” marshalls, and installing CCTV cameras for the safety of women.

The AAP in its manifesto had laid out 10 “guarantees” by party chief Arvind Kejriwal if elected to power. Some of them would build upon the work already done in the last five years, such as promise of underground cable to ...