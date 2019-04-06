This poll will see urban people's ire: Congress' Paresh Dhanani

From giving a near scare in the recent 2017 state assembly elections to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to losing key legislative members to the latter ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, the Congress party in Gujarat may seem to be losing the narrative.

Not so, believes Paresh Dhanani, Congress' leader of opposition in Gujarat Legislative Assembly who has bagged a ticket from Amreli in the upcoming general election. In an interview with Vinay Umarji, Dhanani explains how the anti-incumbency mood against the Centre and state government will play in Congress' favour in ...