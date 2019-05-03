Trinamool pulls out all the stops to limit BJP 'surge' in Bengal

Derek O’Brien, chief national spokesperson and leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Rajya Sabha, rushed to take a call on his mobile while speaking to Business Standard Friday afternoon. On the other side was ‘Didi’, as Bengal chief minister and TMC founder Mamata Banerjee is popularly known.

Worried that former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha, now backing the TMC, had suddenly fallen ill while campaigning in Kolkata, Banerjee wan­t­ed to ensure he’s taken care of in the best possible way. Pilot cars and a team of helpers were ...