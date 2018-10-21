Turf war in Bilaspur: Chhattisgarh equation changed due to BSP-JCC alliance

Recently, a senior district-level office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received a call from the state unit asking to make arrangement for the night stay of party president Amit Shah in Bilaspur. The leader could not fathom why Shah was insisting on staying at the divisional headquarters of Bilaspur when state capital Raipur was only 110 km away.

The BJP president was visiting Bilaspur on October 13 to address a booth-level meeting of workers from Sarguja and Bilaspur divisions. A day later, he met party workers from Raipur, Durg and Bastar. The meeting was organised in ...