Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri among BJP Rajya Sabha candidates from UP

The (BJP) on Monday announced eight candidates for bypolls from Uttar Pradesh with the list including union Civil Aviation Minister and party leaders Neeraj Shekha and Arun Singh.

The party has fielded Naresh Bansal for the lone seat from Uttarakhand.

The other five BJP candidates from UP are Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, Geeta Shakya, BL Verma and Seema Diwedi.

