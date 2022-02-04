UP Assembly polls: Adityanath files nomination from Gorakhpur Urban seat

Chief Minister on Friday filed nomination from the Urban assembly seat in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After a rally, Shah and Adityanath went to the collectorate office for submission of papers for the election.

Adityanath is fighting the assembly election for the first time. He had represented the Lok Sabha seat for five times in the past.

Urban seat will go to vote in the sixth phase on March 3.



#WATCH | Accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath files nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency pic.twitter.com/BYzpDtVmlS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 4, 2022

