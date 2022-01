UP Assembly polls: Here're the strategies and prospects of the main actors

A spate of resignations from the Yogi Adityanath government and the defection of the lawmakers to the Samajwadi Party (SP) have given rise to speculation that the BJP might now have to rejig its plans of replacing unpopular MLAs, especially those from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Enquiries with top BJP leaders suggest the party will likely stick to its earlier plan of dropping around 20 per cent of the sitting MLAs but this might no longer apply to the OBC MLAs. A top party functionary said: “The party replaces such sitting candidates who don’t fit into their ...