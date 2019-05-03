We’ve shattered Modi’s image of crusader against corruption: Rahul Gandhi

In an interview to NDTV, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the data available with his party for the first four phases indicates the BJP is losing. Rahul said he can “guarantee” that Narendra Modi is not going to be the PM. He said there is an upsurge in India against BJP’s poor governance of the last five years. He pointed at joblessness, farm distress, a crippled economy, GST and demonetisation.

On the effectiveness of his chowkidar chor hai slogan, Rahul said his party’s survey is that when it started raising the slogan only 20 per cent thought Rafale fighter jet deal was an issue, which has now increased to 67 per cent. He said the Congress has “destroyed” and “shattered” Modi’s image of crusader against corruption.

Rahul said the Congress campaign has “dismantled” the prime minister. Gandhi said there was no “roll-back” on him raising the slogan, and apologised to the Supreme Court because he had attributed the slogan to the apex court in the heat of the moment, which was a mistake and he apologised for it. The Congress president said there was no apology to Modi and said the “PM has stolen the money and given it to Anil Ambani”.