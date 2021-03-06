West Bengal Assembly polls: Mamata releases TMC list for 291 seats

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday released the list of Trinamool Congress candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls for 291 seats with emphasis on youths, minority, women and backward communities.
Three candidates of the Bimal Gurung faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), an ally of the TMC, will be contesting from the remaining three seats in Darjeeling.
“This time we have stressed on more youths and women candidates. Around 23-24 sitting MLAS have been dropped and there are names of about 50 women, 42 muslims, 79 SC and 17 ST candidates in the list,” Banerjee said.
Exuding confidence of returning to power for the third consecutive time, Banerjee termed it as the “easiest” election the TMC has ever faced.
“After we come to power we will create Vidhan Parishad to accommodate senior and experienced leaders. We could not accommodate everybody especially those above the age of 80 years,” she said.
“I will be contesting from Nandigram, my party colleague Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will be contesting from Bhawanipore seat,” she said.
State Finance Minister Amit Mitra won’t be contesting due to poor health, she said. Purnendu Bose is another elderly minister missing from the list of candidates and so is veteran legislator Jatu Lahiri from Sibpur.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU