What the BJP and Congress manifestos promise for the farm and rural sector?

Both ruling BJP and opposition Congress have announced a slew of measures to woo them. Following is low down of the promises made by both the parties

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

With the rural sector and farming community expected to play an important role in several Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Elections. The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have separately announced a slew of measures to woo them. Following is low down of the promises made by both the parties.

BJP Congress
Expanding PM-KISAN to all approx 14 crore farmers and not just to small and marginal growers Separate Budget for farmers
Short-term crop loans at zero interest rate on timely repayment To waive outstanding farm loans in other states as well doesn't specify whether it would be a nationwide loan waiver
Pension scheme for small and marginal farmers Will decriminalise farm loan default
Rs 25 lakh crore investment to boost productivity To set up a National Commission on Agricultural Development & Planning to replace the CACP.
Enrollment to Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana made voluntary for loanee farmers also. Presently, it is compulsory Redesign the crop insurance scheme
Enable Creation of 10,000 FPOs To establish a Commission on Marginal Farmers and Agricultural Labourers
‘Matsya Sampada Yojana’ with an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for small and traditional fisherman Repeal APMC acts and also 150 days’ work under MGNREGA.
Source: BJP and Congress manifestos | Compiled by Sanjeeb Mukherjee
First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 21:02 IST

