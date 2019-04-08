What the BJP and Congress manifestos promise for the farm and rural sector?

|BJP
|Congress
|Expanding PM-KISAN to all approx 14 crore farmers and not just to small and marginal growers
|Separate Budget for farmers
|Short-term crop loans at zero interest rate on timely repayment
|To waive outstanding farm loans in other states as well doesn't specify whether it would be a nationwide loan waiver
|Pension scheme for small and marginal farmers
|Will decriminalise farm loan default
|Rs 25 lakh crore investment to boost productivity
|To set up a National Commission on Agricultural Development & Planning to replace the CACP.
|Enrollment to Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana made voluntary for loanee farmers also. Presently, it is compulsory
|Redesign the crop insurance scheme
|Enable Creation of 10,000 FPOs
|To establish a Commission on Marginal Farmers and Agricultural Labourers
|‘Matsya Sampada Yojana’ with an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for small and traditional fisherman
|Repeal APMC acts and also 150 days’ work under MGNREGA.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU