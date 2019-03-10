Why BJD MP Tathagata Satpathy quit politics to focus on journalism

At a time when many journalists are quitting their profession to take a plunge into politics, here is a person who has opted out of electoral politics to return to journalism. On March 5, Tathagata Satpathy, four-time MP of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and son of former chief minister Nandini Satpathy, announced that he won’t contest ensuing Lok Sabha election, though he will continue to be in politics.

It was a shocker. Knowing Satpathy, who is never a quitter, his decision not to contest the election, amid speculation of a possible denial of the party ticket, has raised many ...