Will fight election on local issues, says Delhi Congress' Subhash Chopra

With just a week to go for the Delhi elections, Nitin Kumar spoke to Delhi Congress Pradesh Committee President Subhash Chopra on the party’s poll strategy, development plans, and why he thinks that Kejriwal has failed the state.

Edited excerpts: What are the key issues you are fighting this election on? And why do you think people will vote for you? This election will be fought on local issues and the work done by our previous governments from 1998 to 2013. At the time Congress came to power, Delhi was in a very bad state, there was no development, people were not able ...