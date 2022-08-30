67th Filmfare Awards 2022: Full nominations list, winners, venue and more

The black lady of filmfare will be back on the podium with hundreds of actors, directors, musicians and artists waiting for one of their biggest national acknowledgement. Although Bollywood is not the only in India, it has a huge fan base nationally and globally, making it a popular choice.

India is the largest and oldest producer of films and organises national events to recognise the best films and commercialise the cinema. Though Filmfare is commercial, there will be many coming of the age films in the 67th edition of .

From Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham to Seema Pahwa's Ram Prasad ki Tehervi, a lot of movies and many actors will be recognised with the best awards. The event will be associated with Wolf777news, which is a title partner of many grand award events. The event will take place on August 30, Tuesday at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex.



2022: Full nominations list

Though a lot of well-acclaimed films did not make the list, here is the full list of nominations for best films, music and actors:

Category Nominations Best Film Sardar Udham, Rashmi Rocket, Shershaah, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi Best Director Akarsh Khurana (Rashmi Rocket), Kabir Khan (83), Seema Pahwa (Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi), Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham), Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah) Best Actor in a Leading Role Dhanush (Atrangi Re), Ranveer Singh (83), (Sardar Udham), Sidharth Malhotra (Shershaah) Best Actress in a Leading Role Kangana Ranaut (Thalaivii), Kiara Advani (Shershaah), Parineeti Chopra (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), Taapsee Pannu (Rashmi Rocket), Kriti Sanon (Mimi), Vidya Balan (Sherni) Best Actress in a Supporting Role Kirti Kulhari (The Girl on the Train), Neena Gupta (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), Sai Tamhankar (Mimi), Konkona Sen Sharma (Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi), Meghna Malik (Saina) Best Actor in a Supporting Role Abhishek Banerjee (Rashmi Rocket), Manav Kaul (Saina), Paran Bandhopadhyay (Bob Biswas), Raj Arjun (Thalaivii), Pankaj Tripathi (83), Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi) Best Playback Singer (Male) Arijit Singh (Lehra Do - 83), Arijit Singh (Rait Zara Si - Atrangi Re), B Praak (Mann Bharryaa - Shershaah), Devenderpal Singh (Lakeeran - Haseen Dillruba), Zubin Nautiyal (Raataan Lambiyan - Shershaah) Best Playback Singer (Female) Asees Kaur (Lakeeran - Haseen Dillruba), Neha Kakkar (Matlabi Yariyan - the Girl on the Train), Shreya Ghoshal (Param Sundari - Mimi), Priya Saraiya (Kalle Kalle - Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), Shreya Ghoshal (Chaka Chak - Atrangi Re), Asees Kaur (Raataan Lambiyan - Shershaah) Best Music Album A R Rahman (Atrangi Re), A R Rahman (Mimi), Amaal Mallik (Saina), Amit Trivedi (Haseen Dillruba), Sachin-Jigar (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin and Vikram Montrose (Shershaah) Best Lyrics Irshad Kamil (Rait Zara Si - Atrangi Re), Jaani (Mann Bharryaa 2.0 - Shershaah), Kausar Munir (Lehra Do - 83), Kshitij Patwardhan (Phisal Jaa Tu - Haseen Dillruba), Manoj Muntashir (Parinda - Saina), Tanishk Bagchi (Raataan Lambiyan - Shershaah) Critics' Awards -Best Film (Critics') Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (Seema Pahwa), Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar (Dibakar Banerjee ), Sardar Udham (Shoojit Sircar), Sherni (Amit Masurkar) Best Actor (Critics') Abhishek Bachchan (Bob Biswas), Pratik Gandhi (Bhavai), Ranveer Singh (83), (Sardar Udham), Vikrant Massey (Haseen Dillruba) Best Actress (Critics') : Supriya Pathak (Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi), Taapsee Pannu (Haseen Dillruba), Vidya Balan (Sherni)

2022: Previous winners

Category Winners Best Film Thappad Best Film (Critics) Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!) Best Director Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior) Best Actor in a Lead Role Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium) Best Actor (Critics) Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo) Best Actress in a Lead Role: Taapsee Pannu (Thappad) Best Actress (Critics) Tillotama Shome (SIR) Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior) Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) Farrokh Jaffar (Gulabo Sitabo) Best Story Anubhav Sushila Sinha and Mrunamayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad) Best Screenplay Rohena Gera (SIR) Best Dialogues Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo) Best Debut Director Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase) Best Debut Female Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman) Best Music Album Pritam (Ludo) Best Lyrics Gulzar (Chhappak) Best Playback Singer (male) Raghav Chaitanya – Ek Tukda Dhoop (Thappad) Best Playback Singer (Female) Asees Kaur (Malang) Lifetime Achievement Award Irrfan Khan.

Filmfare awards 2022: Where and how can you watch the awards ceremony?

The awards ceremony will be live telecast on Colors Cineplex and Colors on August 30. You can also live stream the show on Facebook.

The show will start at 6 pm in Mumbai, Maharashtra. This 6-hour long show can be enjoyed by booking tickets for Rs 3,500 per head.

Filmfare awards 2022: Who has won the most Filmfare awards?

Legendary Dilip Kumar aka Yusuf Khan and Shah Rukh Khan has won the Filmfare awards 8 times each since the inception of award show in 1954.