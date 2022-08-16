Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha mints Rs 37 crore in four days

and Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha hit the big screens on August 11, 2022. As Laal Singh Chaddha entered day 4, the film has failed to make an impact and made a box-office collection of Rs 37.96 crore till now.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump, which was a huge success. Released in 1994, Forrest Gump won as many as six Oscars for Best Direction, Best Actor, Best Editing, Best Picture, Best Visual Effects, and Best Adapted Screenplay. It bagged 50 awards and was nominated in 75 categories.

Back in 2018, announced that he had purchased the remake rights of the 1994 film from Paramount Pictures, which produced the film.



According to a media report, it was in 2008 when the first seeds of Laal Singh Chaddha were sown. After a decade-long process, finally won the remake copyrights from the official makers. Though the filmmakers and the cast anticipated a smashing entry at the box office for the Aamir Khan starrer film, Laal Singh Chaddha found itself in the middle of a controversy, along with Akshay Kumar starrer, Raksha Bandhan.

#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha calls were made on social media with the hashtag trending on Twitter. Netizens expressed their anger at Aamir Khan after his old clip with ex-wife Kiran Rao suggesting to relocate as India was becoming intolerant surfaced. While Aamir Khan issued clarifications and expressed disappointment for all the hatred, his co-star Khan, in an interview, stated that, everyone has an opinion and you have to learn to ignore certain things.

Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha also received support from the official makers of Forrest Gump, with the release date and trailer being shared on their official Twitter handle. The film also garnered support from The Academy, who hailed the film and called it a 'faithful' adaptation of Forrest Gump.