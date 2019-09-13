An exciting festival of Japanese films will be unveiled across seven cities

The first anime film I watched was Isao Takahata’s Grave of the Fireflies (1988). The film is about a teenage boy who takes charge of his younger sister in the aftermath of an American firebombing during World War II.

The war-drama involving young siblings sent me fleeing in search of tissues, but, more crucially, engendered in me an abiding love of anime, in particular, and Japanese cinema in general. Those similarly addicted will be interested to know that the Japan Foundation along with PVR Cinemas will launch a six-month long Japanese Film Festival (JFF) at Delhi’s PVR ...