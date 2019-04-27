'Avengers: Endgame' provides closure to an eminently satisfying degree

So is the much-anticipated, highly hyped and madly overbooked Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame worth its three-hour run? One word: Absolutely. The 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the fourth helmed by the Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony, this is the best possible conclusion a studio, and the directors and actors in the franchise, could have wanted — or achieved.

Three hours allow the directors to take their time to tell the story they want. And a good thing, too, since the movie is supposed to close the loop on multiple storylines and characters. Providing ...