Award-winning Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies at 72 in Mumbai

choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. She was admitted to the Guru Nanak Hospital on late Thursday night.

She was 72 years of age and had recently been discharged from the hospital. She had earlier complained of breathing difficulties and tested negative for the novel coronavirus. She is survived by her husband, son Hamid Khan and two daughters.

With a career spanning over forty years, she had choreographed more than 2000 songs across the board. Her last film as a choreographer was Kalank for which she won a Filmfare award for best choreography alongside Remo D'Souza.





Saroj Khan was born as Nirmala Nagpal. She joined the Indian film industry as a child artiste, playing the younger Shyama in Nazarana. She became an assistant choreographer and her first break as an independent choreographer came with Geeta Mera Naam (1974). Her collaboration with Madhur Dixit shot her to fame in films like Tezaab and Beta and others.

She was a recipient of three National Awards for films Devdas, Jab We Met and Sringaram (Tamil). She won Filmfare Awards for movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Khalnayak and Chaalbaaz.