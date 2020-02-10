Bong Joon Ho's Parasite makes history, wins big at 92nd Academy Awards

South Korean film, Parasite directed by Bong Joon Ho won big at the 92nd Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday.

While Bong Joon Ho won the Oscars for best director, the South Korean black comedy film about haves and have-nots in modern Seoul also won the award for best film, best international film and best original screenplay. 1917 lifted the Oscars for best sound mixing and cinematography.

Bong Joon also earned the Academy Award for best original screenplay, while filmmaker Taika Waititi bagged the Oscar in the adapted screenplay category. A visibly happy Bong went up on the stage and initially managed to say "Thank you, great honour," as the audience cheered.

Joaquin Phoenix lifted the Oscars for his defining performance in Joker, which has received appreciation from both fans and critics worldwide. Phoenix, 45, won the best actor Oscar after three previous nominations, crowning an awards season that has seen him sweep every major prize for his role in the standalone origin story of Batman's arch-nemesis.





holds the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the 92nd Academy Awards in Reuters

Renee Zellweger won the academy for actress in a leading role for the biographical drama film about American singer and actress Judy Garland in “Judy”.

won the Oscar for best-supporting actor for his performance as a charming stuntman in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," director Quentin Tarantino's love letter to 1960s Tinseltown. It was the first acting Oscar for Pitt, who had previously won an Academy Award as a producer in 2014 for best picture "12 Years a Slave." "I'm a bit gobsmacked," Pitt said on stage as he accepted the award.

star Laura Dern won her maiden Academy Award in the best-supporting actress category for her role in "Marriage Story". The actor, who turns 53 on Monday, won the Oscar for playing Nora Fanshaw, a firebrand divorce counsel to Scarlett Johansson's character undergoing separation from her husband. "This is the best birthday present ever," said Dern.