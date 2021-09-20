Emmy Awards 2021 winners' list: Kate Winslet, The Crown, Ted Lasso & more

2021: The 73rd took place at the Event Deck at LA Live, an indoor-outdoor venue. The Crown, which had multiple nominations, won in all major drama categories. Olivia Colman won Best Actress and Josh O'Connor won Best Actor for the Netflix series. Apple Inc.’s “Ted Lasso,” a show about a US football coach to moves to England to lead a soccer team, was crowned television’s best comedy, a breakthrough for the giant tech company’s efforts to build its Apple TV+ service. It also won the first two awards in comedy for supporting actors Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein.





Kate Winslet poses for a picture with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie, for "Mare Of Easttown", at the 73rd Primetime in Los Angeles, US. Photo: Reuters

Celebrated TV personality RuPaul has become the most awarded person of colour in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards after his show "Drag Race" won a trophy for outstanding competition program at the 73rd edition of premier television awards.

Actor-writer Michaela Coel scored an Emmy award in the outstanding writing for a limited series category for her hit and critically-acclaimed series "I May Destroy You".





Actor Josh OConnor poses for a picture with the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, for "The Corwn", at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, US. Photo: Reuters

Among actors, Jason Sudeikis took home the award for best actor in a comedy series, Jean Smart won a trophy in best lead actress category for HBO Max series Hacks.





Olivia Colman poses with her Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, backstage at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy for "The Crown", in London, Britain, September 20, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Here's the full list of winners at the Emmys 2021:

Outstanding Drama Series: The Crown





Stephen Colbert poses for a picture with the award for outstanding variety special (live), for "Stephen Colberts Election Night 2020", at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, US. Photo: Reuters

Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso





Lucia Aniello poses with her awards for outstanding directing for a comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Hacks", along with writers Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky. Photo: Reuters

Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver





Ewan McGregor poses for a picture with the award for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, for "Halston", at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, US. Photo: Reuters

Outstanding Limited Series: The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Actor - Comedy: Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Actor - Drama: Josh O'Connor

Outstanding Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor -Halston

Outstanding Actress - Comedy: Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Actress - Drama: Olivia Colman - The Crown

Outstanding Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Comedy: Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Variety Special (live) for Stephen Colberts Election Night 2020