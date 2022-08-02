Forrest Gump makers announce release of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

and Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to hit the bigger screens on August 11. As the world is buzzing about all that the film has to offer, the official handle of Forrest Gump makers has now announced the release date of the film. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Forrest Gump makers wrote, "Watch one man’s extraordinary journey that will fill you with love, warmth & happiness. #LaalSinghChaddha, the official Indian remake of #ForrestGump, opens in theatres worldwide on August 11th”.





Laal Singh Chaddha is now making headlines after the actor has found himself in the middle of controversy. Calls for boycotting and Khan starrer film are growing. Amid the ongoing backlash, the actor opened up about the hatred he has been receiving for quite some time. is making a comeback after four years and has expressed his disappointment over the reactions for his highly anticipated film.

According to a report published in ETimes, Aamir Khan has appealed to netizens to not react so strongly.



“That Boycott ... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," he said.

The boycott call for Aamir's film came at a time when an old interview of the actor went viral on the social media, wherein he had stated that Kiran Rao, his ex-wife suggested that they move countries because of growing intolerance in India.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18, the film is directed by Advait Chandan. It also features Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni in titular roles.