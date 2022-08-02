Forrest Gump makers announce release of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

-
ALSO READ
Please watch my film: Aamir Khan on calls to boycott 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Uptick in movie biz prompts exhibitors to increase screen count in FY23
Bollywood's wake-up call
Raghav Chaddha hits out at Sukhbir Badal over remarks against Bhagwant Mann
Bollywood stages a comeback after extended weak show at box office
-
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to hit the bigger screens on August 11. As the world is buzzing about all that the film has to offer, the official handle of Forrest Gump makers has now announced the release date of the film. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role.
Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Forrest Gump makers wrote, "Watch one man’s extraordinary journey that will fill you with love, warmth & happiness. #LaalSinghChaddha, the official Indian remake of #ForrestGump, opens in theatres worldwide on August 11th”.
Watch one man’s extraordinary journey that will fill you with love, warmth & happiness. #LaalSinghChaddha, the official Indian remake of #ForrestGump, opens in theatres worldwide on August 11th. pic.twitter.com/BB7BajWWOn— Forrest Gump (@ForrestGumpFilm) August 2, 2022
Laal Singh Chaddha is now making headlines after the actor has found himself in the middle of controversy. Calls for boycotting Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer film are growing. Amid the ongoing backlash, the actor opened up about the hatred he has been receiving for quite some time. Aamir Khan is making a comeback after four years and has expressed his disappointment over the reactions for his highly anticipated film.
According to a report published in ETimes, Aamir Khan has appealed to netizens to not react so strongly.
“That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," he said.
The boycott call for Aamir's film came at a time when an old interview of the actor went viral on the social media, wherein he had stated that Kiran Rao, his ex-wife suggested that they move countries because of growing intolerance in India.
Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18, the film is directed by Advait Chandan. It also features Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni in titular roles.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor