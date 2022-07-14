JUST IN
You are here: Home » Entertainment » News

The Kite Runner author Khaled Hosseini's daughter comes out as transgender
Business Standard

Fugitive Lalit Modi announces courtship with actress Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi shared the news on social media with a series of pictures on Twitter, calling Sushmita Sen his "better half"

Topics
Lalit Modi  | Sushmita Sen | IPL

BS Web Team 

Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen
Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen | Photo: @LalitKModi

Lalit Modi, the former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman and a fugitive, on Thursday announced that he is dating Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Modi, the man who introduced the IPL to the world, shared the news on social media with a series of pictures on Twitter, calling the actress his ‘better half’ and describing the relationship as a ‘new beginning’.

The 'Aarya' actress recently visited the Maldives with her two daughters and shared images from the vacation. Modi's photos with her on Twitter suggests he had also accompanied the former Miss Universe.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, July 14 2022. 22:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
.