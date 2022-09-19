House of the Dragon episode 5 released: Here's what has happened so far

-
House of the Dragon episode 5 was released on September 18 at 6 PM PT (Pacific Timing) and 9 PM ET (Easter Timing) on HBO Max. The episode was released in India and some other regions on Monday, September 19, at 6:30 AM.
House of the Dragon, a prequel to the Game of Thrones, is the story of the Targaryen civil war, which took place about 200 years before the events portrayed in Game of Thrones. It is based on George R.R Martin's Fire & Blood series. It stars Paddy Considine. Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans.
After introducing several influential houses in Westeros, the show eventually teases the much-anticipated dispute between Fire and Blood. However, in the upcoming episodes, there will likely be a change in relations between Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, who have been good and friendly so far.
Here's what happened on the show previously:
In episode 4, Viserys learned about Rhaenyra sneaking out of the palace to not-so-respectable places with Daemon. Furious with his daughter's stunt, Viserys asks her to marry Laenor Velaryaon. As a surprise to Viserys, his daughter agrees to marry Laenor Velaryaon to create diplomatic ties. However, she made one request to her father, which was the removal of Otto Hightower from the council.
According to Rhaenyra, Otto will do anything to make Alicent's son sit on the iron throne, which includes using his position to manipulate the King. Though Viserys agreed to remove Otto from the council, it can be assumed that things will only get worse for the House of Targaryen.
