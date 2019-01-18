Meet Nigeria's singer Samuel Singh, who puts the Afro in Bhojpuri beats

Samuel Singh may have a deep affection for India, but he continues to retain his very African sense of politeness. “A very good afternoon to you,” he joyously announces over the phone from Lagos, the Nigerian capital he now calls home.

For the longest time, his adopted home was India, where he arrived in 2010 for treatment for cancer in the wrist and then stayed on — first as a BTech student at Jaipur’s Suresh Gyan Vihar University and later as a graduate trainee in Gurugram. “The first time I went back home to Nigeria, I found things really tough. I had so ...