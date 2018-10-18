New breed of restoration specialists now breathing life into classics

When the 1960 magnum opus Mughal-e-Azam was restored and released in full colour in 2004, it opened up a new field of work for the film fraternity — restoring old films that lay in the libraries of film studios gathering dust. A new breed of restoration specialists emerged who are now breathing new life into many films.

These specialists are in demand. “Television channels and video-streaming majors increasingly demand good broadcast-quality digital prints of classics. It’s a growing business,” says Rajeev Dwivedi, chief executive officer, Live Pixel Technologies, a ...