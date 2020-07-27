Oscar-winner Olivia de Havilland, Hollywood's Golden Age icon, dies at 104

Olivia de Havilland, the star of the classic movie 'Gone With the Wind', has died. She was 104.

The news of her demise was confirmed by her former lawyer Suzelle M. Smith to Variety.

"Last night, the world lost an international treasure, and I lost a dear friend and beloved client. She died peacefully in Paris," the publication quoted Smith as saying.

The senior actor, who was one of the remaining actors from the Golden Age of cinema, was a two-time Academy Award winner and has received many accolades for her stellar performances.

In 1940, the veteran actor won the Oscars for her performance in 'The Heiress' and 'To Each His Own'. She then was given the Academy Award nominations for 'Gone With the Wind', 'The Snake Pit', and 'Hold Bach the Dawn'.

The actor who ruled Hollywood's Golden Age had a boasting career spanned from 1935 to 1988. Born to British parents in Tokyo, the actor appeared in more than 45 films and had a strong imprint in the industry.