Rajinikanth's 2.0 review: The most expensive movie made in India

A Rajini film is akin to a celestial event — a rare sighting on screen of a star. One who is an enigma in real life and whose recent drift towards politics has lacked the sure-footed assurance of his box-office successes.

How often the theatre echoes with whistles of approval is a reliable measure of how well a new release is received. His latest, 2.0, does not offer many such moments, hindered as they are by a rigmarole of curious rationales in the plot as they set up a clash between an invincible robot and villainous bird composed of cellphones. The sequel to Enthiran ...