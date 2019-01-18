Replicas: A watchable sci-fi film that no one should dream of remaking

Keanu Reeves is the star he is thanks to his edgy film choices, a penchant for the beyond-believable and, of course, his charming looks. But The Matrix star’s latest sci-fi thriller, Replicas, cannot be salvaged despite all that Reeves has to offer.

Directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff of The Day After Tomorrow (2004) fame, Replicas is a film that should not be replicated. Reeves plays the character of William Foster, a brilliant neuroscientist working at a biomedical company in Puerto Rico. Five minutes into the film, we realise that the project at hand is one that fascinates many: ...