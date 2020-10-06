Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman' release pushed to 2022

-
ALSO READ
Character of Batman thrives on reinterpretation: Christopher Nolan
Robert Pattinson tests coronavirus positive, 'The Batman' filming halted
The fascinatingly awful Turkish superhero films of a few decades ago
Joel Schumacher, director of Batman films and St Elmo's Fire, dies at 80
Twitter will give edit button for tweets when 'everyone wears a mask'
-
The much-anticipated superhero film 'The Batman' will no longer hit theatres in 2021.
In another major release calendar overhaul, Warner Bros. has delayed the comic book adventure and a number of other movies, including 'The Flash' and 'Shazam 2.'
According to Variety, 'The Batman' - starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader - had been scheduled for October 1, 2021. It's now set to open March 4, 2022. As reported earlier on Monday (local time), Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic 'Dune' will premiere on October 1, 2021, instead of December 18.
The studio also announced on Monday that Lana Wachowski's 'Matrix 4' is bowing several months earlier than expected. It had been set to open on April 1, 2022, and will now debut on December 22, 2021.
Variety reported that the studio also plans to release two yet-to-be-announced films on June 3, 2022, and August 5, 2022. In turn, 'The Flash' vacated the June 2, 2022 slot and moved to November 4, 2022.
Meanwhile 'Shazam 2' will open on June 2, 2023, instead of its original November 4, 2022 date.
Elsewhere, 'Black Adam' (previously set for December 22, 2021) and 'Minecraft' (originally slated for March 3, 2022) have been taken off the release calendar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor