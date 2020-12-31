Saif Ali Khan's Tandav to Family Man S2: 5 shows to binge-watch in 2021

Although 2020 hit Bollywood real hard, millennials were not short of entertainment, thanks to the vibrant scene. From Paatal Lok on Video to Season 2 of Criminal Justice, which released a week ago, viewers had enough choices to spoil themselves.



Yet, if you need encouragement to move through the pandemic with a few more months of working from home, here are five Indian web series to binge-watch in 2021:

1. The Family Man: Season 2

After the success of season 1 in 2019, creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. will most probably be back with season 2 of the action-thriller on Video in 2021. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani, it's a story of a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer in a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

2. Nail Polish

Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, Nail Polish is a new Hindi courtroom-drama series to be aired on Zee5, starring Arjun Rampal, Anand Tiwary, and Manav Kaul in prominent roles. The series will be released on January 1, 2021. The makers have released the teaser, which seems to have created a good buzz around the show.

3. Tandav

After Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan is set to return to the platform with this new web series Tandav. The web series, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will feature on Khan, along with Dimple Kapadia and Tigmanshu Dhulia in lead roles, will be seen playing the role of a youth leader in this political drama. The show will be released on January 15, 2021.

4. Mumbai Diaries 26/11

The upcoming Amazon Prime series, titled Mumbai Diaries 26/11, is based on the terror attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2008 and will focus on the medical staff and doctors who worked tirelessly through that night. The teaser of the show was unveiled on the 12th anniversary of the attack. Created by Nikkhil Advani, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 stars Konkana Sen Sharma, Mohit, Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The show will be released in March 2021.

5. Bombay Begums

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame and Bornila Chatterjee, Bombay Begums follows five women as they strive to find their truth. The web series stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Manish Choudhary, Plabita Borthakur, Rituraj Singh, and Ivanka Das. The show will be released in 2021 on