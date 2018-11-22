Wedding to reception: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's not-to-miss photos

The wedding ceremonies of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took place in Italy's scenic Lake Como but the couple kept things fiercely private leaving the celebrity media breathlessly waiting for any information at all.
The couple got hitched in Konkani-South Indian style wedding followed by the Sindhi rituals.
In the Sindhi wedding, the couple twinned in red and gold outfits. Deepika's dupatta has the blessing 'Sada Saubhagyavati bhavah' inscribed in golden letters
In the South Indian style wedding, Ranveer can be seen wearing a cream-white kurta-dhoti, while Deepika looked gorgeous in what appears to be a maroon Kanjeevaram sari
Ranveer shared the first look of their reception with the fans on social media. He looked dapper in a Rohit Bal outfit, a black sherwani with golden embroidery, which complemented Deepika's liquid-gold Sabyasachi saree.
Deepika completed the look with multiple strings of pearl, a heavy emerald-diamond choker, matching earnings and gajra in her hair.
Deepika's favourite couturier Sabyasachi designed the outfits for both the couple
After Bengaluru, Deepika and Ranveer will head to Mumbai for the other three wedding receptions on November 24, November 28 and December 1.