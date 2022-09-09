From Sita Ramam to Thor 4, here's what you can watch on OTT this weekend

-
Amidst the chaos of boycotting mainstream content, over-the-top (OTT) is thriving with exciting web series and movies releasing every week. After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia's Brahamastra in theatres, fans are excited about romantics like Sita Ramam and superhero movies like Thor: Love and Thunder on OTT platforms like Disney Plus Hotstar, Voot Select, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5 and others.
Here is the list of the movies or web series, which have released recently on the OTT platforms:
Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love and Thunder will be available on the Disney Plus Hostar platform. The much-loved superhero will return in the fourth movie of the series, where he will be seen with Natalie Portman who will portray Jane Foster. She was also in "Thor "(2011) and "Thor: The Dark World" (2013).
Sita Ramam
Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur will be seen romancing in "Sita Ramam" , which is now premiering on Amazon Prime Video. The film was originally released in Telugu. Later on, it was dubbed Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi for more viewers.
The film is set in 1964 and tells the story of Lieutenant Ram, an army officer who gets anonymous love letters from Sita Mahalakshmi. Eventually, he falls for her and goes on the quest of finding her.
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and is based on the theme of "how humanity matters more than war, boundaries and religion".
Narco-Saints
South Korean web series, Narco-Saints will be available on Netflix today. The upcoming Korean action-thriller series by Yoon Jong-bin is based on real incidents. The series is based on the city name "Suriname" in South America. The series tells that the city is under the grip of Korean druglord Jeon Yo-hwan. A regular businessman is forced by fate to join the National Intelligence Service's effort to arrest the drug lord. The series revolves around his quest to kill Jeon Yo-hwan. Park Hae-soo, Hwang Jung-min and some other actors will also be seen in the key roles in Narco-Saints.
Indian Predator: The Diary Of A Serial Killer
Directed by Ayesha Sood, the Indian Predator is documentary series that is based on true events from Delhi. The series unfolds the Delhi Police's investigation into a case of a serial killer who murdered people and scattered their body parts around the city. The documentary series will be available on Netflix and was launched on September 7, 2022.
Cobra Kai: Season 5
The fifth season of Cobra Kai is released on Netflix.With William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Xolo Mariduena and other actors, it is a sequel to the Karate Kid franchise and focuses on Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso's characters.
Ek Villain Returns
Released on July 29, Mohit Suri's action-thriller has Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor as the lead actors. It is a follow-up to the 2014 original eponymous movie, which was also directed by Mohit Suri. The movie will be available on Netflix India from September 9 onwards
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
