JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

NBFCs have to repay debt worth Rs 1.75 trillion by June 2020: CRISIL
Business Standard

As many as 10 mn borrowers can't benefit from moratorium. Here's why

These investors are yet to approve the moratorium on underlying loans and reschedule most PTC repayments

BS Reporter 

Banks, firms work on strategy for transition from LIBOR to new benchmark

As many as 10 million borrowers who are eligible for the moratorium have not been able to take advantage of it as NBFCs which gave the loans have already securitised them — that is, pooled future receivables or repayments into pass-through-certificates (PTCs) and sold them to investors such as banks, NBFCs, MFs, insurers and HNIs, said CRISIL.

These investors are yet to approve the moratorium on underlying loans and reschedule most PTC repayments because they don’t have clarity on the impact such a move will have on the valuation of their investments.
First Published: Sat, April 11 2020. 00:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU