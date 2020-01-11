24x7 forex market ops: Some NDF volume to move onshore, say experts

The move to allow Indian banks to offer derivatives quotes 24/7 is likely to divert some of the volume from the offshore markets to onshore ones, but it would still be a long way to go before the offshore non-deliverable forwards (NDF) markets are challenged seriously, say experts.

The reason for such a move is that the NDF market, being operated from locations such as Singapore, London, Dubai and New York, has garnered more volume than the Indian market in rupee. According to a survey in London in October 2018, the daily average turnover in the NDF market was $23 billion against $21.4 ...