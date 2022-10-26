JUST IN
After a good ride, tide turns for low-cost CASA money in September quarter
Private banks' net profit soars on healthy loan growth, higher margins
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 500-crore IPO
Kotak Mahindra Bank may get added to FTSE index in March semi-annual recast
Dhanlaxmi Bank gets legal breather in fresh twist to tussle for board seat
Centre unlikely to infuse any capital into the PSBs in FY23: Report
Bank employees' unions call for restoration of old pension scheme
Subprime borrowers must keep credit utilisation ratio under check
Q2 scorecard: Banks' loan growth outpaces deposits by a huge margin
Merger of PSBs haven't impacted financial inclusion adversely: RBI
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Private banks' net profit soars on healthy loan growth, higher margins
Business Standard

After a good ride, tide turns for low-cost CASA in September quarter

The share of CASA saw a slight rise to 56.27 per cent in September 2022 from 56.08 per cent in June 2022 and 53.91 per cent a year ago

Topics
Banks | Interest Rates | CASA

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

banks, bank rate cuts, lending rates, deposits, savings, investment, schemes, shares, insurance
The CASA share was 31 per cent in September 2022, up from 30.8 per cent in June 2022 and 29.4 per cent a year ago

The phase of pulling in money into low-cost deposits -- current accounts and savings accounts (CASA) -- with ease is over for banks due to a turn in the interest rate cycle. For many the share of CASA in deposits either remained static or shrank in the quarter ended September 2022.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Banks

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 19:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.