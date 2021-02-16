Allahabad Bank merger: Combined CBS platform a success, says Indian Bank

-
Indian Bank today announced the successful go-live of the consolidated CBS Platform. This follows the merger of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank that was implemented with effect from April 1, 2020.
The CBS integration was taken up over the weekend of February 13/14 and successfully completed on time.
The CBS and all channels were made available for use by branches and customers from February 15.
"The integrated CBS is running smoothly across branches and channels. This is a ‘Big Bang’ merger by the CBS provider, TCS where the data of 3,000-plus branches and all channels of the erstwhile Allahabad Bank were migrated seamlessly to the Indian Bank database," said Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, Indian Bank.
The customer account numbers of both the Banks remain unchanged and the login credentials of Internet Banking and Mobile Banking were also retained. Customers of erstwhile Allahabad Bank have been migrated to IndOASIS the Mobile Banking App of Indian Bank and they can avail mobile banking services with their existing credentials.
Chundur said “this is the final step in our amalgamation journey ‘Project Sangam’.
Starting immediately after the announcement of merger, the journey posed severe challenges under Covid, but the determination and commitment of our teams from the field and Corporate Office saw it through.
The support and cooperation from TCS (Technology Partner) and Deloitte (Merger Consultant) and the way they worked shoulder to shoulder with our team made this possible, she said.
"We have kept our customers informed all through and shall be extra vigilant to ensure that we continue to deliver good service to our valued clientele. We sincerely thank our customers for their support and unstinted co-operation in our amalgamation journey,” said Chundru.
