Amid currency war, rupee may touch 70 a dollar by December: BS poll

In a world getting rapidly sucked into a currency war vortex, India seems to be offering some stability, thanks to the relatively low export dependence of the economy and a country that is more inward-looking than others for its economic activities. But that does not mean a full-blown currency war will not affect the rupee.

If China’s currency devalues, there will be adjustments by other currencies including the Indian rupee, in the region. A Business Standard poll of 10 currency experts, bank treasurers, and economists predict the rupee to be almost touching 70 a dollar by ...