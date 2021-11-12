Amid RBI's tough stance, what will be cryptocurrencies' fate in India?

-
At a summit organised by the Business Standard, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das expressed doubt over the credibility of reports claiming huge public interest in cryptocurrencies. Das said it looked like a marketing ploy to attract more people into that system. He was referring to a recent report of a research firm which claimed that at least 7.9 per cent Indians have invested $10 billion dollars in virtual currencies. Trade in cryptocurrencies is unregulated in India. The government is consulting various stakeholders, including the RBI, to finalise the contours of a bill on it. RBI’s internal panel report on cryptocurrencies is also expected in a few days. So let us examine what the RBI and the government are thinking about it RBI’s stance The Reserve Bank of India’s stand on virtual currencies had been clear since the very beginning.
It always looked at it with suspicion and considered it as a threat to the country's macroeconomic and financial stability. On Wednesday, the RBI governor reiterated his strong views against cryptocurrencies, saying that they are a cause for serious concern. At the Business Standard-BFSI Summit, this is what the RBI governor told to consulting editor Tamal Bandyopadhyay:
- Cryptocurrencies are a cause for serious concern
- They will have impact on macroeconomic and financial stability
- The number of participants in the crypto market exaggerated
