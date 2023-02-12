JUST IN
The yellow metal can glitter some more
Business Standard

An idea whose time has come: Will NFIR be a game-changer for India?

The proposed financial registry will kill information asymmetry, and change the dynamics for every stakeholder in the economy for the better, reports Raghu Mohan

Topics
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code | economy growth | GST

Raghu Mohan 

Imaging: Ajay Mohanty
Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a major announcement in her Budget speech: “A national financial information registry (NFIR) will be set up to serve as the central repository of financial and ancillary information. This will facilitate the efficient flow of credit, promote financial inclusion, and foster financial stability.”

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 17:21 IST

