Anonymity achieved in all retail CBDC wallet-to-wallet dealings done so far

Around 2,000 transactions recorded in first three days of pilot; aim now is to erase digital trails between wallets

Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

digital wallet
On December 1, the pilot project for testing digital currency started by the Reserve Bank of India in which four banks are participating across four cities.

All the wallet-to-wallet transactions of the central bank digital currency done so far in the retail segment are anonymous. None is reflected in the core banking system of banks, a feature that will boost customer confidence to use the digital rupee in India.

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 20:49 IST

