AU Small Finance, ICICI Pru Life tie up to offer life insurance solutions

AU Small Finance Bank on Monday announced a strategic partnership with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to offer life insurance solutions.
AU Banks said the tie-up aims to deliver "paperless, secure, and hassle-free life insurance" to over 1.8 million customers through digital platforms across 700 banking touchpoints in 13 states and 2 Union territories.
“AU Bank has always worked with the core Dharma of ‘customer centricity’. Expanding our bouquet of financial services and customer value proposition, we wanted to associate with an additional life insurance partner to add value to our existing range of products & services while helping our customers to plan for better financial security," said Uttam Tibrewal, executive director of AU Small Finance Bank.
Amit Palta, chief distribution officer at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said that the integration of digital platforms will ensure a "smooth, quick, and virtually paperless on-boarding experience" to customers.
