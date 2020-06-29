JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

White label ATMs: Safe to assume the business is a resounding flop?
Business Standard

Axis Bank appoints LIC MD Suseel Kumar on board as non-executive member

Kumar was appointed MD of LIC in March 2019

Topics
Axis Bank | Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC

Press Trust of India 

Axis Bank
LIC is one of the promoters of Axis Bank

Axis Bank on Monday appointed Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) managing director T C Suseel Kumar on its board as non-executive member.

LIC is one of the promoters of Axis Bank.

The proposal relating to the appointment of Kumar as the additional non-executive (nominee) director of the bank will be subject to the approval of shareholders at the 26th Annual General Meeting, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Kumar was appointed MD of LIC in March 2019.
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 21:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU