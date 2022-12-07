JUST IN
Mix of PSBs aided in boosting customer services, creating strong banks: MoS
Over Rs 12 crore swindled from Kozhikode Corporation accounts in PNB
ICICI Bank, Axis Bank likely to raise Rs 5,000 cr each via bond sales
Trade settlement in rupee: Govt, RBI devise country-specific plan
Govt clarifies foreign funds can own over 51% stake in IDBI Bank
Rally in PSU banks to sustain on higher margins, loan surge: Morgan Stanley
South Indian Bank's move on tier-2 bond won't disrupt sector: Fitch
SBI's personal banking advances excluding home loans cross Rs 5 trn mark
ICICI Bank adopting a 360-degree approach in corporate banking business
SBI personal banking loan book up Rs-5 trn mark, helped by digital push
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
Digital currency like cash, no need for lack of privacy fears: RBI Guv
Business Standard

Axis Bank likely to issue Rs 12,000 cr of tier-2 bonds amid credit growth

Banks have since November issued more tier-2 bonds than AT-1 bonds for the entire year

Topics
Axis Bank | Bonds | credit growth

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Axis Bank

Axis Bank is likely to raise funds worth Rs 12,000 crore through tier-2 bonds, marking the second-largest capital-raise by a bank through debt so far in the current financial year, sources said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Axis Bank

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 18:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.