B Ramesh Babu takes over as MD and CEO of Karur Vysya Bank for three years

B Ramesh Babu took over as the managing director and chief executive officer of on Wednesday.



He was co-opted as an additional director in the board meeting held on July 20, 2020 and appointed as the managing director and CEO of the bank for a period of three years from the date of taking charge, on the terms and conditions approved by the Reserve Bank of India.



Babu comes with 40 years of experience in banking, covering various facets of banking in different geographies in India and abroad at SBI. He held the position of deputy managing director & chief operating officer of State Bank of India.



Babu said, “ has imbibed the twin qualities required for banking - trust and customer delight - due to which it enjoys excellent goodwill in the market. I am assuming charge at a time when the world is passing through unforeseen crisis forcing us to unlearn and relearn. This creates wonderful opportunities for innovation, and with a clear vision, I am sure that the bank will find its future contributory space.”

