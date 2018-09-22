Bajaj Finserv-RBL SuperCard allows changing cash limit to personal loan

Bajaj Ltd., the lending arm of has announced offering multi-feature credit cards in collaboration with one of the leading in India, Ltd.

Now during a financial emergency, customers can convert the cash limit of their co-brand credit cardinto an interest free of up to 90 days with a flat processing fee of 2.5%.

Moreover, customers can also choose to pay for this short loan in 3 easy EMIs without putting any pressure on their personal finances. This facility is available to the customers once in a financial year. This facility is applicable on all variants of SuperCards.

Customers can also use these to withdraw cash from any ATM in India by paying a minimal processing fee and use the amount of cash withdrawn interest-free for up to 50 days. Apart from these benefits, customers have another option to convert every purchase of over Rs. 3,000/- into easy EMIs that suits tenor. With various attractive cash back offers and reward points, such as discounts on movie tickets, dining offers, fuel surcharge waiver and other benefits, customers can save up to Rs. 55,000/-+ every year on transactions made through Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank

To apply for the exclusive credit card offering from Bajaj Finserv and RBL Bank, you need to log-in to the company website and apply with a simple online application form that requires minimal details and basic documents. By applying online, customers can enjoy the added benefits of minimal annual charges and joining fees, along with fast approvals.

With incredible and industry 1st features offered by Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Co-Brand Credit Card, customers have the chance to take up the reins of their own finances. Once again, Bajaj Finserv has come up with a revolutionary offering that is bound to disrupt the status-quo in the credit card industry.