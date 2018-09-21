SBI invites bids for the sale of its stake in three associate companies

State-run (BoI) Friday invited bids for the sale of its stake in three associate companies namely STCI Finance, and Credit Information Services.

Earlier this week, said it was looking to raise nearly Rs 10 billion through stake sale in some of its non-core assets and real estate properties.

has floated a (RFP) for sale of its stake in the three associate companies "by asking Bid through Empanelled Merchant Bankers/Direct Bidding", the lender said in a BSE filing Friday.

The bank had earlier said it expects to raise around Rs 8 billion through the sale of its stake in and in SIDBI, by the third quarter of 2018-19.

The lender has also lined up some of its real estate assets to sell and expects to raise nearly Rs 2 billion through the sale.

holds 29.96 per cent stake in and 2.84 per cent in

The bank is hoping to raise another Rs 3 billion through the deal.

Last year also, BoI had planned to sell its stake in but dropped it after the bids received were below expectations.

STCI Finance, an NBFC, offers loans in the areas of capital markets, real estate, corporate finance and structured finance. It has two subsidiaries - STCI Primary Dealer and STCI Commodities.

The Mumbai-based bank had raised Rs 5.4 billion in June 2016 by selling 18 per cent stake in its life insurance venture

Currently, the bank holds 28.96 per cent stake in the venture, while Union and Dai-Chi Life Insurance hold 25.10 per cent and 45.94 per cent, respectively.

In the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the bank reported an 8.44 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 951.1 million as against Rs 877.1 million in the year-ago period.

The bank's gross non-performing assets stood at 16.66 per cent, while net NPA was at 8.45 per cent.

Shares of BoI were trading 1.89 per cent down at Rs 88.45 per scrip on BSE.