Bandhan Bank gets RBI relief on opening of branches, subject to conditions

The had lifted the “regulatory restriction” on opening of branches by Bandhan Bank, provided the bank ensured at least a quarter of all banking outlets opened by it during a financial year were in unbanked rural centres, informed on Tuesday.

The restriction had been imposed on the bank for failing to comply with the licensing condition on dilution of stake.

The bank said in a statement to and the National Stock Exchange: “Further to our letter dated September 28, 2018, we would like to inform that the vide its letter dated February 25, 2020 has informed that though the Bank is still not in compliance with the licensing condition on dilution, considering the efforts made by the Bank to comply with the said licensing condition, it has lifted the regulatory restriction on branch opening, subject to the condition that the Bank ensures that at least 25 per cent of the total number of 'Banking Outlets' opened during a financial year are opened in unbanked rural centres.

In October 2018, the RBI had decided to stop the private sector lender from opening new branches and freezing the remuneration of its managing director & chief executive officer Chandra Shekhar Ghosh. At the time, the bank had said in a regulatory filing: “The RBI has communicated to us that since the Bank was not able to bring down the shareholding of Non Operative Financial Holding Company (NOFHC) to 40 per cent as required under the licensing condition, general permission to open new branches stands withdrawn and the bank can open branches with prior approval of RBI.”