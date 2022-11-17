JUST IN
Bank credit increases 17% YoY to Rs 129 trillion in early November 17
Financial sector reliance on big tech cos poses major risks: Axis Bank CEO
Polarisation in performance of Indian banks to persist: S&P Global Ratings
PSBs' asset quality challenges to pull down FY23 banking outlook
Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts 1-year MCLR rate by 20 bps, hikes for other tenors
SBI signs Rs 1,240-cr loan agreement with Germany's KfW for solar projects
Indian banking sector resilient despite challenges: RBI Governor Das
SBI expects 14%-15% corporate credit growth in FY23, says top executive
Why is the RBI governor worried about deposit growth?
Nine Russian banks open special vostro accounts for trade in rupee
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Financial sector reliance on big tech cos poses major risks: Axis Bank CEO
Business Standard

Bank credit increases 17% YoY to Rs 129 trillion in early November 17

Deposit growth moderates to 8.25%

Topics
Bank credit | bank credit growth | bank credit provisions

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

bank credit
Representative image

Bank credit rose 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 129.26 trillion as on November 4, reflecting robust offtake in the busy season.

However, it moderated from 17.9 per cent YoY growth till October 21. Sequentially, credit rose by Rs 0.43 trillion over Rs 128.83 trillion as on October 21, 2022, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India.

The deposits of scheduled commercial banks in India grew by 8.25 per cent YoY to Rs 173.7 trillion as of November 4, 2022. The rate of deposit mobilisation moderated from 9.5 per cent YoY till October 21, 2022. The deposits grew by Rs 1.7 trillion over Rs 172 trillion as of October 21, 2022.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bank credit

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 23:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.