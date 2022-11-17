Bank credit increases 17% YoY to Rs 129 trillion in early November 17

Bank credit rose 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 129.26 trillion as on November 4, reflecting robust offtake in the busy season.
However, it moderated from 17.9 per cent YoY growth till October 21. Sequentially, credit rose by Rs 0.43 trillion over Rs 128.83 trillion as on October 21, 2022, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India.
The deposits of scheduled commercial banks in India grew by 8.25 per cent YoY to Rs 173.7 trillion as of November 4, 2022. The rate of deposit mobilisation moderated from 9.5 per cent YoY till October 21, 2022. The deposits grew by Rs 1.7 trillion over Rs 172 trillion as of October 21, 2022.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 23:05 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU