Bank credit shrinks 1.2% in April, gross bank credit falls to Rs 91.53 trn

Bank credit shrank by 1.2 per cent across sectors – agriculture, industry, services and retail - in April 2020 over March 2020. April was the first full month of the nationwide lockdown clamped to contain spread of Covid-10 pandemic.

According to (RBI) data, the gross bank credit was down to Rs 91.53 trillion in April from Rs 92.63 trillion in March. Loans to industry – large, medium, small and micro unit – declined by 0.7 per cent to Rs 28.84 trillion in April.

Bankers said usually the first month of the new financial year is a lean period. However, this time the demand (for credit) was also impacted by the lockdown. The month of May has seen some traction for credit as some parts of country saw resumption of economic activity, albeit at on lower sale.





The same trend of loan contraction was visible in the services sector in areas like wholesale trade, retail trade, transport operators, and credit tourism, hotels and restaurants. The credit declined by 0.8 per cent to Rs 25.74 trillion in April 2020.

Loans in the retail segment contracted 2.5 per cent to Rs 24.90 trillion. The credit card outstanding, one segment of retail category, was down 10.3 per cent to Rs 96,978 crore in April 2020 from Rs 1,08,094 crore in March 2020.

On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, gross bank credit growth decelerated to 7.4 per cent in April 2020 from 11.7 per cent in April 2019, RBI said in a statement.

Credit growth to agriculture & allied activities also fell to 3.9 per cent in April 2020 from 7.9 per cent in April 2019.



The credit growth to industry decelerated to 1.7 per cent in April 2020 from 6.9 per cent in April 2019. Within industry, credit growth to petroleum, coal products & nuclear fuels, paper & paper products accelerated. However, credit growth to mining & quarrying; chemicals & chemical products; construction; and ‘textiles decelerated.

Credit growth to the services sector decelerated to 11.2 per cent in April 2020 from 16.8 per cent in April 2019. Personal loan growth decelerated to 12.1 per cent in April 2020 from 15.7 per cent in April 2019, the statement added.