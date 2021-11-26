Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,997 cr via Basel III-compliant bonds

-
ALSO READ
Bank of Baroda tanks 5% post Q4 results but analysts see up to 55% upside
Low provisions, stable NII: Here's what may drive Bank of Baroda's Q1 PAT
Bank of Baroda shares trade weak ahead of Q2 results; here's what to expect
BoB reports net loss of Rs 1,046 cr in Q4, to raise additional Rs 5,000 cr
Good show by banks but can they sustain it?
-
State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday said it has raised Rs 1,997 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds.
The bank had come out with a Rs 2,000 crore issue of additional tier-I bonds on November 24.
"The bank has received total bid amount of Rs 5,308 crore, out of which the issuance was finalised for Rs 1,997 crore at 7.95 per cent (per annum)," BoB said in a regulatory filing.
The bank said it issued a total of 1,997 bonds of Rs 1 crore each under this issue to a total of 21 allottees.
To comply with Basel-III Capital Regulations, banks need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.
These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.
Stock of Bank of Baroda traded 3.33 per cent lower at Rs 89.90 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU